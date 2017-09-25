Play

Martinez made 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Martinez has established himself as the Packers' top option at the middle linebacker position, and with him on the field frequently Sunday, he racked up double-digit tackles for the second time in his career. He tallied just two tackles in Week 1, but recorded 16 stops (12 solo) and a sack in the two games since.

