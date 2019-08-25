Martinez missed the Packers' third preseason game due to a back injury, but he returned to the practice field Sunday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Martinez relayed that the issue bothered him at times during training camp, spurring his decision to skip last Thursday's exhibition and instead undergo an evaluation. The ensuing tests didn't reveal any issues, though, clearing him to go about his preparations as usual. Once the regular season commences Thursday, Sept. 5 in Chicago, Martinez will be seeking out a third consecutive season with 140-plus tackles.