Packers' Blake Martinez: Cleared to play
Martinez (hand/calf) is absent from the Packers' final injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Vikings.
Martinez was limited during the Packers' fist two practices this week, but he took on a full workload Saturday. Barring any setbacks, the NFL's leading tackler is in line to make his 15th start this season.
