Martinez had 11 tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Martinez left Sunday's game with an injury, but he was able to return to action a few players later, and accumulated enough snaps on the day to reach the 11-tackle mark for the third time in four weeks. He is dominating the snaps at the middle linebacker position for the Packers, so he figures to continue seeing plenty opportunities to make stops moving forward.