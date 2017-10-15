Packers' Blake Martinez: Continues piling up tackles
Martinez had 11 tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Martinez left Sunday's game with an injury, but he was able to return to action a few players later, and accumulated enough snaps on the day to reach the 11-tackle mark for the third time in four weeks. He is dominating the snaps at the middle linebacker position for the Packers, so he figures to continue seeing plenty opportunities to make stops moving forward.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Records career-best 12 tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Records seven tackles against Bears•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Big effort in Week 3•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Most snaps among Packers ILBs•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Impresses in rookie season•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...