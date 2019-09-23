Martinez (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation.

The Packers didn't hold a formal practice Monday, so what Martinez does in Tuesday's actual practice will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's matchup with the Eagles. The 25-year-old has been racking up the tackles so far this season, notching 32 total tackles over three contests.

