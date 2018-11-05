Martinez was carted to the locker room after injuring his foot/ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's game against New England, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Martinez entered Sunday with 63 tackles and four sacks in seven games, and he added seven more tackles prior to his early exit. NBC broadcaster Michele Tafoya said Martinez is considered questionable to return, but it will be a major surprise if he actually makes it back. This is another big loss for a Packers defense that already saw early exits from cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and safeties Kentrell Brice (knee) and Jermaine Whitehead (ejection). Antonio Morrison is the best bet to replace Martinez at inside linebacker.