Packers' Blake Martinez: Finishes as league-leading tackler
Martinez finished the 2017 season with 144 combined tackles, a total that tied him with two other players for the league lead.
Martinez took a huge leap in his second year, becoming the Packers' top middle linebacker and increasing his tackle total by 75. He had just one sack and one interception, but he provided a big boost for fantasy owners in leagues where tackles by individual defensive players were key. Following his big season Martinez will remain the Packers' top middle linebacker heading into 2018, and with him turning just 24 in January, he will be a good bet to pile up numbers in the tackle department once again.
