Packers' Blake Martinez: Finishes second in combined tackles
Martinez had 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Martinez posted double-digit tackles for the seventh time this season and matched the 144 combine tackles he notched in 2017, a mark that landed him second in the league after tying for first a year ago. Martinez did not record an interception in 2018, but he did tally a career-best five sacks and played in all 16 games. Given his production and health over the last two years, Martinez will be one of the top options in leagues that use IDPs in 2019.
