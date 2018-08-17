Packers' Blake Martinez: Four tackles in preseason game
Martinez had four tackles (three solo) in Thursday's preseason game.
Martinez has not encountered any setbacks this preseason while making seven stops (four solo) over two games. He will garner plenty of interest in leagues that use IDPs after tying for the league lead in 2017 with 144 combined tackles.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Finishes as league-leading tackler•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Adds 11 tackles Saturday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves into league lead in tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves up list of leading tacklers•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Another double-digit tackle performance•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Gets back on track in big way•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...