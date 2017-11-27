Packers' Blake Martinez: Gets back on track in big way
Martinez made 15 tackles (12 solo), intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.
Martinez was coming off a couple quiet weeks heading into the Sunday night game, but he got back on track in a big way, finishing with his second most tackles in a game this season while also taking the ball away from the Steelers twice. Martinez has tallied 99 stops (73 solo) through 11 games, which puts him directly on the doorstep of the first 100-tackle campaign of his career.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Makes eight stops in Week 11•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Notches double-digit tackles again•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Ties for league lead in tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Continues piling up tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Records career-best 12 tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Records seven tackles against Bears•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.