Martinez made 15 tackles (12 solo), intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.

Martinez was coming off a couple quiet weeks heading into the Sunday night game, but he got back on track in a big way, finishing with his second most tackles in a game this season while also taking the ball away from the Steelers twice. Martinez has tallied 99 stops (73 solo) through 11 games, which puts him directly on the doorstep of the first 100-tackle campaign of his career.