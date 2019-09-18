Packers' Blake Martinez: Gets limited tag Wednesday
Martinez was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a shoulder injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
After two games, Martinez already has 20 tackles (15 solo) and one sack to his name. Considering he would have fit in some reps if the Packers had held practice, there doesn't seem to be much worry about his Week 3 availability. No matter, his status will be one to watch as the weekend approaches.
