Packers' Blake Martinez: Held back by injury
Martinez (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Martinez was hampered a shoulder injury leading up to Week 4's game versus the Eagles, and he's had nearly a week to recover since then. The Packers are likely just being cautious with their top tackler, and there's no reason to think he won't be able to play Sunday versus the Cowboys.
