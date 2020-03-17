Packers' Blake Martinez: Lands with Giants
Martinez agreed to terms on a contract with the Giants on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Martinez finished near the top of the league in tackles over the past three seasons, amassing 443 total tackles while playing in all 48 regular-season contests for the Packers. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio, it's a three-year deal worth about $30 million.
