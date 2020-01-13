Packers' Blake Martinez: Leading tackler in playoff victory
Martinez had 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Martinez was on the field for every defensive snap Sunday, and his 10 tackles led all players in the contest.
