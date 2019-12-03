Play

Martinez recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) across 59 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Martinez now has 118 tackles on the year, with the next-highest Packer more than 50 tackles behind (Adrian Amos with 67 tackles). The 25-year-old linebacker will look to add to his total next Sunday when the Redskins head to Lambeau.

