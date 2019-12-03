Packers' Blake Martinez: Leads Pack in tackles
Martinez recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) across 59 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Martinez now has 118 tackles on the year, with the next-highest Packer more than 50 tackles behind (Adrian Amos with 67 tackles). The 25-year-old linebacker will look to add to his total next Sunday when the Redskins head to Lambeau.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Records second sack of season•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Accumulates 12 stops•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Limited participant at walkthrough•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Has broken hand•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Active for SNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...