Packers' Blake Martinez: Leads squad in tackles
Martinez, who posted 19 tackles between two playoff contests, recorded 155 tackles, three sacks and two pass breakups over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Martinez led the Packers in regular-season tackles, ranking second in the league behind Bobby Wagner, and he followed suit in the postseason. The Stanford product's rookie contract will expire in March, and he'll be an exclusive-rights free agent. There's no telling if the Packers will match any offer that comes Martinez's way, but if they choose to let him walk, they'll need to bring in a new starter either through free agency or the draft since neither Oren Burks or Ty Summers looks ready to assume that role.
