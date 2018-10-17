Martinez recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) across 57 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the 49ers.

Martinez was flying all over the field Monday night, as he now has 51 tackles on the season -- good enough for sixth-most in the league. He was the only linebacker to log 100 percent of defensive snaps for the Packers and will now get the bye week to rest up before taking on the Rams.

