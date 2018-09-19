Packers' Blake Martinez: Leads team in tackles
Martinez recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed across 73 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.
Martinez was one of four Packers to log 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's tie. He was flying around the field all day, leading the defense in tackles. He'll look for a similar output this Sunday against the Redskins.
