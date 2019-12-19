Play

Martinez (hand/calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Martinez is nursing both hand and calf injuries, but it doesn't yet appear as though his availability for Monday's divisional tilt against the Vikings is in any danger. The 25-year-old linebacker has recorded double-digit tackles in three straight contests, and he'll look to keep that momentum up Week 16.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories