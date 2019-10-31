Martinez (hand/shoulder) was a listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Martinez fractured his right hand last week and played with a club in Week 8, and he apparently picked up the shoulder injury in the contest. The fact the 25-year-old was still estimated to practice in some capacity indicates he isn't in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers.

