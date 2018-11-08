Martinez (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official sitewes reports.

Martinez suffered a left high ankle sprain in last Sunday's loss to the Patriots, so even practicing on a limited basis is a positive sign. The 24-year-old will likely need to put in a full practice session Thursday or Friday if he is to avoid the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

More News
Our Latest Stories