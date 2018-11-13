Martinez (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Despite playing through what has been termed a "high-ankle sprain," Martinez handled all 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's 31-12 win against the Dolphins, racking up a game-high nine tackles in the process. The preceding is enough to prove Martinez doesn't need many, if any, practice reps in order to be productive on gameday. Still, the Packers may not make the call on his upcoming availability until the release of inactives about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.

