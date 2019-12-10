Packers' Blake Martinez: Logs double-digit tackles in win
Martinez made 10 tackles (five solo) and broke up a pass in Sunday's win over Washington.
It was Martinez's second-straight game with 10 tackles and seventh with at least that many on the season. On the other hand, it was the 25-year-old's first pass breakup of the year.
