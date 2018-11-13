Packers' Blake Martinez: Logs limited practice Tuesday
Martinez (ankle) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
As long as Martinez is tending to a sprained left ankle, the Packers likely will cap his practice reps to ensure he's ready for his lofty gameday workload. In his first game playing with the injury this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, he took the field for all of the Packers' 68 defensive snaps and accrued a game-high nine tackles. Even if he isn't cleared after the release of Wednesday's injury report, Martinez doesn't appear to be in danger of sitting out Thursday at Seattle.
