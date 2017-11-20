Packers' Blake Martinez: Makes eight stops in Week 11
Martinez had eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Martinez tallied just two stops in Week 10, but he got back on track a bit Sunday, and is now up to 84 tackles (61 solo) on the season. Both marks rank fourth in the league with one game to go in Week 11.
