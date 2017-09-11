Play

Martinez made two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks and saw the bulk of the snaps among the Packers' inside linebackers, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers rarely had more than one inside linebacker on the field Sunday, and out of a total of 52 snaps for the inside linebacker trio of Martinez, Jake Ryan, and Joe Thomas Martinez accounted for 42 of them.

