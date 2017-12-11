Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves up list of leading tacklers
Martinez made nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
Martinez failed to reach double-digit tackles after doing so the previous two weeks, but he still recorded enough stops to move into third in the league with an overall total of 119 tackles.
