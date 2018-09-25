Packers' Blake Martinez: Nine tackles Sunday
Martinez racked up nine tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Redskins.
Martinez -- along with Kenny Clark -- paced the team in tackles for the second straight week and has a team-high 24 stops on the season. He was one of three Packers to play every defensive snap.
