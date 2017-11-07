Martinez made 10 tackles (eight solo) and forced a fumble in Monday's loss to the Lions.

Martinez continues to produce in the tackle department, and he is now up to 74 combined stops (55 solo) on the season. He made just seven total tackles in the Packers' first two games, but in the six contests since he has averaged a stellar 11.2 tackles per game.

