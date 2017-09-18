Packers' Blake Martinez: Notches sack Sunday
Martinez totaled five tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
For the second week in a row, Martinez was the only inside linebacker to see extensive snaps, playing 38 while fellow inside linebackers Jake Ryan and Joe Thomas combined for 31. He has totaled seven tackles through two weeks.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Most snaps among Packers ILBs•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Impresses in rookie season•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Receives positive update•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Will play Sunday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...