Martinez (ankle) will be evaluated for an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was carted off the field Week 9 due to an ankle injury, but was able to return to the field in the fourth quarter. Coach Mike McCarthy said that Martinez "has a lot of swelling," but an official diagnosis on the starting linebacker's health remains undisclosed. Until further information is revealed, Martinez should be considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.