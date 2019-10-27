Martinez (wrist) is expected to play in Sunday's game against Kansas City barring a setback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The NFL's leading tackler was added to the injury report Saturday with a wrist/hand injury, causing some concern from his status. As evidenced by this news, it's likely that Martinez will play, but wait for an official word prior to Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Should a setback occur, Ty Summers would be in line for the start and huge workload at inside linebacker.

