Packers' Blake Martinez: Playmaker in big victory
Martinez had seven tackles (six solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's victory over the Lions.
Martinez made plays all over the field Sunday and helped the Packers pick up a victory that gave them a first-round bye. Martinez will play a key role against whoever the Packers face in the divisional round on Jan. 12.
