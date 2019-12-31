Play

Martinez had seven tackles (six solo), a sack and an interception in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Martinez made plays all over the field Sunday and helped the Packers pick up a victory that gave them a first-round bye. Martinez will play a key role against whoever the Packers face in the divisional round on Jan. 12.

