Martinez (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Although Martinez was diagnosed with a "high-ankle sprain" earlier in the week, he expressed optimism about being able to gut out the injury and take the field on gameday. Per Jason Wilde of ESPN.com, Martinez remains hopeful that he'll be able to play Sunday, but Saturday's walk-through will have some bearing on whether he'll be given the all-clear.

