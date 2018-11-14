Packers' Blake Martinez: Questionable for Thursday
Martinez (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Seattle.
For the second week in a row, Martinez followed up a listing of no activity on the first injury report with back-to-back limited sessions to wrap of preparations. On the first occasion, he was active, racking up a game-high nine tackles while playing all 68 defensive snaps this past Sunday versus the Dolphins. Assuming he's active again Thursday, Martinez should be his usual busy self within the Packers defense.
