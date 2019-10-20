Martinez had 16 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Martinez struggled in coverage for much of the afternoon but still managed to put forth his highest tackle total of the season. The forced fumble was a crucial one, as he knocked the ball loose from Derek Carr and it went out of the endzone for a touchback. The 25-year-old has 76 tackles (48 solo), one sack and one forced fumble through seven games.