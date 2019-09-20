Play

Martinez (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Martinez was limited in each practice this week, but it seems his injury won't keep him from playing Sunday. The 25-year-old has played in every snap for Green Bay's defense through two games this season, racking up 20 total tackles in the process.

