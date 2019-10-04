Play

Martinez (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Martinez was added to the injury report as a limited participant Wednesday but never appeared to be in any real danger of missing Sunday's game. The 25-year-old has played every defensive snap this season and ranks third in the league with 47 tackles (33 solo) and one sack.

