Packers' Blake Martinez: Records career-best 12 tackles
Martinez had a career-high 12 tackles (seven solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
Martinez totaled just seven combined tackles over the season's first two weeks, but he has upped the production since, averaging 10 tackles over the last three contests. He has established himself as the top option at the middle linebacker position for the Packers.
