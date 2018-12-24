Packers' Blake Martinez: Records fifth sack
Martinez posted seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Jets.
Sunday's effort raised Martinez's totals to five sacks and 132 tackles on the season. The sack mark is already a new career-high, and he will have a chance to either tie or surpass the 144 tackles he racked up a year ago.
-
