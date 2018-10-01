Packers' Blake Martinez: Records sack in shutout
Martinez posted nine tackles (six solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Martinez's first sack of the season was one of seven Packers' sacks on Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. After averaging nine tackles per game in 2017, Martinez has turned in three straight games of nine tackles for Green Bay, performing well through the first quarter of the season.
