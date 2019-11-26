Martinez made six tackles (four solo) and logged a sack in Sunday's 37-8 loss to the 49ers.

The sack was Martinez's first since Week 1. While he doesn't make a ton of big plays, the Stanford product more than makes up for it with huge tackle totals. He has 108 on the year and is on pace to break his career-high 144 that he's tallied in back-to-back seasons.