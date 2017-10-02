Packers' Blake Martinez: Records seven tackles against Bears
Martinez posted seven tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery in Thursday's win over the Bears.
It's been a solid past couple of weeks for Martinez, who has now recorded 18 total tackles (12 solo) in his last two games. Thursday's performance came on a limited snap count too, as with the game out of hand by the fourth quarter, Martinez ended up playing just 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps. He'll look to continue to build on these strong performances against a much tougher Cowboys defense in Dallas on Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Big effort in Week 3•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Most snaps among Packers ILBs•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Impresses in rookie season•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Receives positive update•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...