Martinez posted seven tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery in Thursday's win over the Bears.

It's been a solid past couple of weeks for Martinez, who has now recorded 18 total tackles (12 solo) in his last two games. Thursday's performance came on a limited snap count too, as with the game out of hand by the fourth quarter, Martinez ended up playing just 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps. He'll look to continue to build on these strong performances against a much tougher Cowboys defense in Dallas on Sunday.