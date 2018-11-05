Packers' Blake Martinez: Returns in fourth quarter
Martinez (foot/ankle) returned to Sunday's game against New England in the fourth quarter, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Despite being carted off to the locker room late in the third quarter, Martinez appears to have avoided a serious injury. It's excellent news for a Green Bay defense that has taken some lumps throughout the night.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...