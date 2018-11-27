Martinez recorded a season-high 13 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Martinez finished with single-digit tackle numbers in the three games leading up to Sunday's, but he reached double figures for the fourth time this season in Week 12, and also set a new high-water mark for 2018. Martinez is on pace to finish with 141 tackles, which would be just three shy of the 144 he posted in 2017.

