Martinez had seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Martinez finished with fewer combined and solo tackles than he averaged in both categories in 2018, but he did provide a bit of a boost for those who started him in leagues using IDPs by notching a sack. Martinez was on the field for every defensive snap Thursday, and he figures to continue playing extensively as the lone healthy middle linebacker with experience in the Packers' defensive scheme.

