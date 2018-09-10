Martinez had six solo tackles in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Martinez did not pile up tackles like some of his linebacker counterparts in Week 1, but he posted just nine combined tackles over two games against the Bears a year ago, so the outuput is not all that surprising. Martinez could have a chance to bounce back right away in Week 2 against the Vikings, as he recorded 22 tackles over two games last year against Minnesota.

