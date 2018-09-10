Packers' Blake Martinez: Six stops in opener
Martinez had six solo tackles in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Martinez did not pile up tackles like some of his linebacker counterparts in Week 1, but he posted just nine combined tackles over two games against the Bears a year ago, so the outuput is not all that surprising. Martinez could have a chance to bounce back right away in Week 2 against the Vikings, as he recorded 22 tackles over two games last year against Minnesota.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Four tackles in preseason game•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Finishes as league-leading tackler•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Adds 11 tackles Saturday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves into league lead in tackles•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Moves up list of leading tacklers•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Another double-digit tackle performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...