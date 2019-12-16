Play

Martinez made 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.

Martinez reclaimed the league lead with 140 tackles, barely ahead of Bobby Wagner's (ankle) 139. The 25-year-old linebacker is essentially a lock to set a new career high -- his current best is 144 -- and he'll look to achieve the feat in Week 16 against the Vikings.

