Packers' Blake Martinez: Stacks up 11 stops
Martinez made 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.
Martinez reclaimed the league lead with 140 tackles, barely ahead of Bobby Wagner's (ankle) 139. The 25-year-old linebacker is essentially a lock to set a new career high -- his current best is 144 -- and he'll look to achieve the feat in Week 16 against the Vikings.
