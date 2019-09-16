Packers' Blake Martinez: Stacks up 13 tackles
Martinez made 13 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Vikings.
Coming off back-to-back, 144-tackle seasons, Martinez's performance is anything but surprising. He's a versatile run-stopper who can also contribute in the pass rush, and he's played all 138 defensive snaps over the first two games. Martinez's tackle upside alone makes him a strong IDP asset.
