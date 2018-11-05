Martinez (ankle) suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Martinez had X-rays taken of his left ankle injury, revealing that the starting linebacker did not suffer any sort of break. This is good news for Martinez, who appeared to suffer a significant ankle injury during a Week 9 loss to New England. It remains to be seen whether the third-year pro will miss any time as he nurses the injury, but Martinez should be considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.

